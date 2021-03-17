Baffled fans can't believe Hrithik Roshan eats samosas, here's his sassy response

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIK ROSHAN Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is indeed one of the fittest actors in Bollywood who makes you believe that a chiselled body and a perfect jawline like him is hard-earned. You have to spend hours in the gym and have a strict diet schedule to maintain your physique. However, Hrithik's latest post has left fans confused. In the caption of the latest picture shared by the actor, he says he is looking at the food menu and is missing samosa. "Don’t be fooled by the serious face. It’s a menu," he wrote followed by the hashtags, 'i take my food very seriously' and 'missin my samosas'.

Well, baffled fans cannot believe that the actor eats the street food snack and have serious doubts about his choices. "You want us to believe u eat samosas," a fan retorted in the comment section. Responding to her, Hrithik wrote, "Is there anything better?"

Another user commented on the post writing, "That nose is so sharp, it could actually cut the potatoes for your samosas." Quick with his reply, Hrithik replied to the fan with sass and wit. He wrote, "comes with collapsible nostrils."

Hrithik's co-stars and friends from the industry too commented on the post. Preity Zinta who shared the screen space with him in fils like "Lakshay" and "Koi Mil Gaya" wrote, "Me Too", whereas his "War" co-star Tiger Shroff dropped laughing emojis.

On the film's front, Hrithik will next be seen in the action adventure film "Fighter", directed by Siddharth Anand. The film features Hrithik alongside Deepika Padukone for the first time.

Also, it is reported that Hrithik will lead the Indian adaptation of popular series, The Night Manager. The actor is said to play an Indian version of the Jonathan Pine character, essayed by Tom Hiddleston in the original 2016 limited series based on the 1993 novel by John Le Carre.