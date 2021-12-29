'Bachpan ka pyaar' child singer Sahdev Dirdo regained consciousness after fatal accident, informs Badshah

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRALBOY_SAHDEV Badshah, Sahdev Dirdo

Singer Badshah shared health update for child artist Sahdev Dirdo, who met with an accident on Tuesday. The rapper-singer said he is recovering well. The ten-year-old boy shot to fame after a video of him singing "Bachpan ka Pyaar" went viral on the internet. He was injured when a motorcycle on which he was riding pillion skidded on the road in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. Badshah, who released a remix version of "Bachpan ka Pyaar", featuring Dirdo in August this year, took to Twitter to informs netizens that the kid is doing well and he will soon visit Raipur to meet him.

"Sahdev is better now and has regained consciousness. Will go to Raipur to see a good neurosurgeon. Thank you for your prayers," Badhshah wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

For the unversed, the accident took place at around 6:30 pm in Shabri Nagar area here and Dirdo, who was not wearing a helmet, fell and suffered a grievous head injury, while the rider sustained minor bruises, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma told PTI. The boy was rushed to the district hospital and after preliminary treatment was shifted to Jagdalpur Medical College hospital, Sharma added.

After the accident, Badshah had informed fans about Sahdev's health.

"In touch with Sahdev’s family and friends. He is unconscious, on his way to hospital. Im there for him. Need your prayers," he wteeted on Tuesday.

The young boy, a native of tribal-dominated and Naxal-hit Sukma district, became an internet sensation after a video of him singing "Bachpan ka Pyaar" went viral on the Internet. The video was reportedly shot in 2019 inside his classroom by his school teacher.