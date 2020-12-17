Babil shares BTS pic of Irrfan Khan chilling with cute pup on 'Blackmail' set

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL KHAN Babil shares BTS pic of Irrfan chilling with cute pup on 'Blackmail' set

Irrfan Khan's son Babil has been keeping his father's memories alive in his own way by sharing his unseen photos and endearing memories on social media. Recently, he took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of Irrfan from the sets of his 2018 film Blackmail. The picture from the past features the actor chilling with a furry friend named Bassu. Behind-the-scene picture of Irrfan shows him playing with the cute pup as Bassu rests on his chest.

Sharing the picture, Babil wrote: “A sweet one for his fans. Bassu (@mann012 ‘s puppy) and Baba, Blackmail, 2017 (sic).”

Babil Khan often pens emotional notes dedicated to his late father and shares them on Instagram. Last month, he shared one such post, where Babil posted a meme which was created by Irrfan Khan himself. The post had two window pictures where in the first one Irrfan is seen standing in his house which says 'MAN' while in the other one he is on a red carpet event of GQ magazine which says 'GQ MAN'.

Babil uploaded the pic on the Instagram handle and captioned it saying, "He memed himself and sent this to me a long time ago."

Before, this Babil Khan shared a video recorded by Irrfan Khan which features the family. While posting the video he wrote, "Baba used to think it was still very funny to record videos when he said he’d take a picture, and Ayaan was always the last one to realise it. Familia."

Meanwhile, Irrfan Khan died in a Mumbai hospital on April 29 at the age of 53 after a long battle with cancer. Since then, his son keeps his Instafam updated with the actor's million-dollar pictures. Earlier, sharing an old photo of Irrfan, Babil wrote, “I still feel like you’ve gone for a long shoot, a long schedule underwater and you’ll come back to me, to the surface again.”