Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty joins Twitter. Netizens welcome Devasena with love

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty has finally joined the micro-blogging site, Twitter. She has been on Instagram and keeps connecting with her fans through the photo-sharing application. Now, ahead of the release of her upcoming film Nishabdham, the actress joined Twitter to further come closer to her fans. Sharing about her Twitter handle, she wrote, "Hi all Hope you all doing well and keeping safe . Follow me on my official twitter account @MsAnushkaShetty for some interesting updates in the coming days for all of you!"

Hi all Hope you all doing well and keeping safe . Follow me on my official twitter account @MsAnushkaShetty for some interesting updates in the coming days for all of you ! pic.twitter.com/SjsbnOZiRj — Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) September 30, 2020

Fans are delighted to know that their favorite actress is on Twitter now. Netizens flooded the social media with a lovely welcome. One Twitter user wrote, "Dear ASF's Today Our QUEEN #AnushkaShetty Officially Joined @Twitter Do Welcome Our Lady Superstar" Another tweeted, "Finally QueenCrowncomes to her Kingdom of Love..all her devotees to witness more & more Love...Let's Grandly Welcome Our Queen with lots of Love from us #WelcomeANUSHKASHETTYtoTWITTER #WelcomeQueenAnushkaShetty Keep going and Rockzzzzz the Twitter also Love U darling" Anushka Shetty already has many fans accounts on Twitter. Check out the reactions here-

Finally Queen👑comes to her Kingdom of Love❤️for all her devotees to witness more & more Love❤️👌👌Let's Grandly Welcome🙏Our Queen with lots of Love from us #WelcomeANUSHKASHETTYtoTWITTER #WelcomeQueenAnushkaShetty 😍😍Keep going and Rockzzzzz the Twitter also Love U darling ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3tQBmrBpwy — @urstrulyGST (@gtrinadh421) September 30, 2020

@MsAnushkaShetty Woooow Superb 👌it's a Great sweet Beautiful Memorable day to all the devotees #ASF of our Beautiful Queen of Indian cinema #WelcomeQueenAnushkaShetty to this New World of Love❤️Thanks for Coming my Sweet Darling ❤️ From now you will Witness more love❤️Keep going pic.twitter.com/yT9K9O3Xyw — @urstrulyGST (@gtrinadh421) September 30, 2020

Welcome to the world of twitter mam 😍❤️ We love you ❤️❤️❤️

Queen arrived in style 😎❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/GbSNrkiEzB — Sairam (@SairamSamatam) September 30, 2020

My favourite heroine.. Welcome to twitter.. God Blesss... — Sai JVinod Rajini (@SaiJVinodRajni) October 1, 2020

Anushka Shetty-R. Madhavan horror-thriller Nishabdham will be released on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Hemanth Madhukar, Nishabdham casts Anushka as Sakshi, a deaf and mute artist. She gets entangled in a criminal investigation when she unexpectedly witnesses a tragic incident that occurs in a villa known to be haunted. Madhavan plays Anthony, a celebrity musician. Anushka described Sakshi as "a character that pushed me out of my comfort zone, a character I'm glad it came my way". Madhavan shared that he enjoys watching and being a part of thrillers.

