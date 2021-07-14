Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNK Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Doctor G' begins production

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming campus comedy-drama "Doctor G" went on floors in Bhopal on Wednesday, the makers said. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah, both playing doctors. The official Instagram handle of the production house Junglee Pictures shared a picture of a clapboard to mark the first day on the set.

"Looks like a busy schedule for #DoctorG! Film goes on floors today," the caption read. Khurrana, who also features in the film as a doctor, will be in Bhopal for over a month-long schedule.

"Doctor G" is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat along with Kashyap. Produced by Junglee Pictures, the movie will be based on a campus of a medical institute. While Ayushmann will be playing the role of Dr Uday Gupta, Rakul will be seen as Dr Fatima, a medical student who plays Ayushmann's senior in the film.

Apart from "Doctor G", Khurrana will also be seen in Abhishek Kapoor''s love story "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" and Anubhav Sinha''s action-thriller "Anek".

Rakul Preet Singh, meanwhile, also has the Ajay Devgn directorial "Mayday" and Indra Kumar''s comedy "Thank God" on her plate.

Shah's upcoming project include "Darlings", featuring Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma, and the Hotstar web series "Human". Speaking about Shefali joining the film, Anubhuti said, "I am thrilled to have Shefali join the team, she plays all her roles with so much ease and nuance-- I'm a fan! This being my first film, I'm really looking forward to working with such powerhouses of talent."