Ayushmann Khurrana’s well-toned body for Abhishek Kapoor’s next is nothing but fitspiration

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNK Ayushmann Khurrana shares a glimpse of his well-toned body in his latest Instagram post

Ayushmann Khurrana is one new age actor who leaves no stone unturned to surprise his fans with his acting skills and the preparation for his roles. Recently, he shared a glimpse of his well-toned body on social media.

Ayushmann took to his Instagram account to share a picture of himself working out in gym. The image features the actor lifting weights while flaunting his super-toned biceps and arms. Ayushmann posted this picture as he is preparing for his upcoming film where he will be playing an athlete. The untitled film will be directed by Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor.

Posting the image Ayushmann wrote, “It’s going to be a different me in this different film. Movie prep going strong @gattukapoor”

Talking about his film, Ayushmann had said that this would be an emotional roller-coaster ride and a full family entertainer.

Meanwhile, the actor who is currently in Chandigarh with his family had also shared a post to celebrate 2 years of his iconic thriller Andhadhun. He wrote,

“Two years of this masterpiece #Gratitude

#2YearsOfAndhadhun”

Andhadhun earned Ayushmann his first national award for his performance. The film even went on to bag top honours in Best Hindi film and Best Screenplay category at the 66th National Awards.

Talking about Andhadhun, Ayushmann in his statement said, "I have been fortunate enough to work with some of the best, visionary filmmakers of our time and I'm honoured that I got the opportunity to work in a Sriram Raghavan film.”

He further added, "Yes, I'm known for my progressive social entertainers that leave a message but what matters most to me is being a part of the best cinema that is produced by our industry."

The film was a murder-drama which also featured Tabu, Radhika Apte and Anil Dhawan in the pivotal roles.

