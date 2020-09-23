Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNFANCLUB Ayushmann Khurrana makes it on Time's 100 most influential list, Deepika Padukone praises his journey

One of the much-loved actors of the industry Ayushmann Khurrana has time and again impressed his fans with his performances ever since his debut in the year 2012. Ayushmann's contribution as an actor to bring about social change through his films has been hailed by the most reputed global publication - the TIME Magazine. Ayushmann has been judged as one of the most influential people in the world by TIME, which has featured him in the most coveted and prestigious 'Time's 100 most influential people' list of 2020. Some of the other global artists to feature in this list are music sensations Selena Gomez and The Weekend, the visionary director of Parasite Bong Joon Ho, Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag fame and Michaela Coel, British actress who became a rage across the world for the visionary show I may Destroy You.

To mark the achievement of these celebs, other stars write a brief for them and for Ayushmann the role was played by actress Deepika Padukone whose essay was shared on TIME's website. Deepika wrote, "I remember Ayushmann Khurrana vividly from his debut film, Vicky Donor. He had, of course, been a part of the entertainment industry in various other ways for several years before that, but the reason you and I talk about him today is because of the impact he has been able to create through memorable films and iconic characters. Where male protagonist roles often fall into the trap of stereotypical masculinity, Ayushmann has successfully and convincingly transformed into characters who challenge those very stereotypes.

In India, with a population of more than 1.3 billion, only a tiny percentage of people see their dreams come alive, and Ayushmann Khurrana is one of them. You're probably wondering, How? Talent and hard work. Sure, that goes without saying. But more important, patience, perseverance and fearlessness. A little insight for those who dare to dream."

Ayushmann is among the only three global actors featured in the TIME list of influentials. Five Indians have been featured in this list, including Ayushmann. The others are Narendra Modi, Indian Prime Minsiter, Sundar Pichai CEO of Google and London based Indian origin doctor Ravindra Gupta, who found a cure for AIDS and Bilkis - Dadi of Shaheen Bagh. Ayushmann is the youngest Indian to be featured in this year’s TIME Magazine.

Ayushmann says, “I’m truly humbled with the recognition that TIME has bestowed on me. As an artiste, I have only looked to contribute towards bringing a positive change in society through cinema and this moment is a huge validation of my belief system and my journey. I have always believed that cinema has the power to bring about change by triggering the right conversations among people and society. Hopefully, through my content choices, I have been able to contribute towards my country and countrymen.”

Ayushmann has worked in films like Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Bala and lastly in Amazon Prime Video’s dramedy Gulabo Sitabo.

