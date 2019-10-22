Tuesday, October 22, 2019
     
Ayushmann Khurrana joins fight against child sexual abuse

Ayushmann Khurrana has been roped in by UNICEF for Ministry of Women and Child Development's key initiative - the POCSO Act to speak on child sexual abuse.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: October 22, 2019 6:28 IST
Representative News Image

Ayushmann Khurrana joins fight against child sexual abuse

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has teamed up with the government and UNICEF to speak up against the sexual abuse of children. The "Article 15" actor has been roped in by UNICEF for Ministry of Women and Child Development's key initiative - the POCSO Act.

The ministry aims to make people aware of the protection and legal support that the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) offers against child sexual abuse.

Ayushmann, who shot a video on this recently, said: "As a socially conscious citizen, I would always want to spread the word on matters that are important to our country and matters that need urgent attention."

"POCSO is a hugely important step taken by the ministry to make people aware of the protection and legal support that the act offers against child sexual abuse. Crimes against children are the most heinous and I applaud the government and UNICEF's stand on protecting the future generations of our country," he added.

