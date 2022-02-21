Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates two years of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' with a special post

As Ayushmann Khurrana's film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' completes two years of its release on Monday, the actor shared a heart-touching poem and message on social media on the film's theme of same-sex love and gender inclusivity. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor wrote, "I have always considered myself merely a vehicle or a medium to tell stories that hopefully will affect positive social change. I was thrilled with how audiences reacted to the strong message about gender inclusivity that #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan (SMZS) delivered, making it a unique success story."

He further talked about the importance of gender inclusivity in mainstream cinema. "On the second anniversary of the film, I again want to highlight that 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' what's most important right now is representation of the community in mainstream cinema," he added.

Ayushmann also appreciated the recent film 'Badhaai Do', starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. He wrote, "I think awareness among our countrymen has been created by films like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and now Badhaai Do. I believe we are moving in the right direction. SMZS and CKA will be remembered as baby steps towards a bigger impact. #2YearsOfShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan."

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the romantic comedy flick also starred Jitendra Kumar in a key role.

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' co-starring Vaani Kapoor. Next up, he has 'Doctor Ji' in the pipeline.