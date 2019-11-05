Tuesday, November 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Ayushmann Khurrana performs Ganga Aarti at Varanasi, calls himself deeply spiritual

Ayushmann Khurrana performs Ganga Aarti at Varanasi, calls himself deeply spiritual

Ayushmann Khurrana who will next be seen in the film Bala completed his long-time wish of performing Ganga Aarti at Varanasi.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 05, 2019 18:41 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana performs Ganga Aarti at Varanasi, calls himself deeply spiritual

 Ayushmann Khurrana performs Ganga Aarti at Varanasi, calls himself deeply spiritual

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is happy about ticking off one of his long-time wishes of performing Ganga Aarti at Varanasi. He calls himself "deeply spiritual". The actor even shared pictures and videos from his visit to the holy place.

"It was a surreal moment for me to do my first Ganga Aarti at Varanasi. I had always wanted to experience this moment and had thought about it since my college. I'm delighted that every single thing worked out for me to perform the Ganga Aarti. I won't ever forget this. It was an extremely peaceful, magical and soulful feeling for me," said Ayushmann.

"I call myself deeply spiritual and it is a strange and lovely coincidence that before the release of my last few films, I ended up being at a place known for its spirituality. Before the release of 'Dream Girl', I was at Lalbaug, before the release of 'Badhaai Ho', I was at Vaishno Devi. It's a lovely coincidence and I hope I get to experience such places even more," he added.

He is now looking forward to the release of his film "Bala". Have a look at the trailer here:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryKriti Kharbanda has no issues in getting typecast Next Story  