Attack: John Abraham gets injured doing action scenes, calls himself 'action addict'

Bollywood actor John Abraham is known to do high-octane action scenes all by himself in his films. Currently, the actor is shooting for his next film titled Attack and while performing the stunts for the same, he got injured by a tubelight. John shared a video on his Instagram in which he can be seen getting his wounds on the neck cleaned but still smiling.

John Abraham wrote, "How it started... how it’s going. Love this...all part of the fun!"

Earlier, the superstar had given a sneak peek of a bike stunt of his upcoming film Attack. He shared the video in which he was seen wearing an all-black ensemble for the stunt. In the clip, he zoomed fast on a bike while the camera crew filmed him. "Stunting #action #bikes #attack," he captioned the video.

Soon after the video popped on the internet, John Abraham was heavily trolled for not wearing a helmet. "No safety," wrote a user, while another posted: "@thejohnabraham please wear a helmet." "Helmet?," questioned a user, while another suggested: "U should wear hemet."

Meanwhile, John Abraham recently announced another film. The actor will be seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain: Returns alongside Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Iss kahaani ka hero, villain hai!" The film will release on 11th February 2022.

Also, John Abraham is gearing up to be back on the screen in his next film Satyameva Jayate 2. The Milap Zaveri directorial also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Khosla Kumar, and is a sequel of the 2018 action drama, Satyameva Jayate.

On Republic Day this year, John announced the release date of the film. He shared a picture of himself posing with our National flag. The actor looked drenched in the patriotic fervor as he donned a white kurta-pajama and a turban. John captioned the photo, "TANN MANN DHANN, se Badhkar JANN GANN MANN! The team of #SatyamevaJayate2 wishes everyone a Happy Republic Day! See you in cinemas this EID on 14th May 2021"