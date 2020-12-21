Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar dons Shah Jahan avatar in front of Taj Mahal. See pics, videos

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has shared a snapshot on Instagram from his upcoming film Atrangi Re, dressed as Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. In the picture, Akshay poses with a rose in hand in front of the Taj Mahal. Akshay's heroine in the Aanand L. Rai directorial, Sara Ali Khan, also shared his look on Instagram and wrote: "Because it can't get more Atrangi than this. Not Shah Jahan -- Mr Kumar it is. @akshaykumar."

Sara had earlier shared on social media that she feels "privileged, excited and thankful" to be sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar. Have a look at the picture and videos here:

Talking about the film, Aanand L Rai told IANS, "I try to challenge myself with each and every film and bring something new to the table which the audiences can take back with them."

Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re is billed as a cross-cultural love story. Sara reportedly plays a girl from Bihar, and she has romantic tracks with Akshay as well as Dhanush in the film.

Sara and Dhanush finished the film's first schedule in Varanasi before lockdown. Written by Himanshu Sharma, Atrangi Re is slated to open in 2021. The film also stars Nimrat Kaur.