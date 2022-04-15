Asha Bhosle's son Anand hospitalised in Dubai after he falls down due to dizziness: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASHA BHOSLE Asha Bhosle with son Anand

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's son Anand Bhosle has been admitted to a hospital in Dubai after he fell down and suffered a few injuries. He was earlier in the Intensive Care Unit but now has been shifted to a normal hospital room as per reports by Times Of India. The report claims that he fell on the ground due to dizziness and sustained a few injuries. He was immediately rushed to the hospital. Asha was in Dubai when the incident took place.

She will be staying back there to look after her son and she will not be returning anytime soon. Reports also suggest that the news has left the Mangeshkar and Bhonsle families with a major setback. The cause of the incident is reportedly still unknown and the investigation is underway.

Anand is Asha's second son. He has studied business and film direction. The legendary singer lost her elder son Hemant in 2015 to cancer. Her daughter Varsha also died in 2012 as she committed suicide, as reported by Wikipedia. Asha had these children with Ganpatrao Bhosle. Later, Asha went on to marry RD Burman.

Meanwhile, Asha is coping up with the loss of her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar. Earlier, during the photo installation ceremony of her late sister Lata Mangeshkar at Deenanath Mangeshkar Natyamandir Hall in Mumbai, Asha broke down.

"My blessings are always with you whether you come here or not. Mai, Baba and I are always there for you.' Now after her, whose blessings should I seek? Whom should I tell my troubles? When we were very young, then Baba left, and after Mai, Lata didi took care of us all as a father, and today after her. We all have become orphans. I never thought that all this would happen so soon. She should have been with us guiding us for at least a few more years," she said.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.