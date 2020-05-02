Image Source : INSTAGRAM Asha Bhosle remembers Rishi Kapoor: He loved my cooking, especially shami kebabs, kadhai gosht

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor was laid to rest in Mumbai on April 30 in the presence of his close friends and family. The actor's sudden demise has left his fans in despair. The entire Bollywood industry is in shock and they are recalling their special moments with the actor. Legendary singer Asha Bhosle in an interview with TOI revealed that Rishi Kapoor used to love her cooking when he used to join her and husband RD Burman over music sessions at night. She said, "I knew him since his childhood. Raj Kapoor sahab aur Krishna bhabhi (Rishi Kapoor’s parents) ki wajah se hamara poore khandaan ke saath sambandh tha. Rishi had also worked a lot with RD Burman. They would have these musical sessions at night, and I would cook for them. He loved my cooking."

She further revealed that Rishi Kapoor used to love shami kebabs, kadhai gosht and kaali daal amde by Asha Bhonsle. She said, "He wasn’t married back then, and he would often ask me whether he should get married. Main kehti thi, kar lijiye."

“Industry mein bahut bade artistes hain, lekin Rishi jaisa koi artiste nahin hai. He could dance well, was a great romantic hero and played tragic parts very well, too. I broke down when I heard the news of his death. Mujhe aisa laga ki mere teen bachche hain, unme chautha bachcha ye tha jo chala gaya. I haven’t spoken to any of his family members yet, as I don’t feel that it would be right to call them at this time. Par unko pata hain ki mera pyaar bahut tha uss par," she added.

Asha Bhosle revealed that Rishi Kapoor used to ask her ‘Kab khane par bula rahi ho?’. The singer confessed that before going to the US for treatment, Rishi has expressed his desire to eat the food cooked by Asha Bhosle but she couldn't fulfill his request. She says that she regrets it now.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage