Arpita Khan Sharma shares major throwback picture with Salman Khan from her pre-wedding functions

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is not an active social media user but his pictures keep breaking the internet. Fans love his bond with his family and wait to get a glimpse of the same. On Friday, Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma took to Instagram to share a major throwback photo with the superstar from her pre-wedding ceremonies. In the picture, the superstar can be seen wearing a dhoti and bare upper body, posing with Arpita. The diva, on the other hand, look gorgeous in a lehenga. Without giving many details about the picture, Arpita captioned it, "Fond memories."

Reacting to the picture, filmmaker Kabir Khan's wife Mini Mathur said, "I remember this morning so well." Check out the picture here-

Salman Khan's siter Arpita married Aayush Sharma six years ago on November 18 in a star-studded wedding ceremony. Salman, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan and all the members of the family made it a wedding to remember. The couple was later blessed with their first son Ahil Sharma in March 2016 and their daughter Ayat on December 27, 2019.

Arpita is known to share many unseen moments of the superstar with his fans. A while back, she had shared a throwback picture of him with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and their father Salim Khan. She shared two pictures featuring a younger Salman wearing a striped shirt and jacket, posing with his father. While the second one was that of Big B sharing a hearty laugh with Salim Khan.

Sharing these valuable gems on the photo-sharing application, Arpita wrote alongside, "Handsome daddy! Memories!"

On the work front, Salman Khan recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Antim with Aayush Sharma. He had shared the teaser of the film in which he will be seen opposite his brother-in-law. He was last seen in Dabangg 3 and will also be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai this Eid. The actor also has Kick 2 in the pipeline.