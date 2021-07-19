Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN RAMPAL Arjun Rampal shares adorable picture with son Arik from his birthday celebration

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades son Arik turned a year older yesterday. The actor on Monday shared an adorable picture from Arik's birthday celebrations and penned a heartfelt note thanking his fans and followers for showering the little bundle of joy with their good wishes. Taking to Instagram he wrote, "Thank you for all ur love and wishes on my birthday. I had a blast. Arik."

Take a look:

In the picture, Arjun can be seen standing behind his son, holding his hand while he is smiling and looking at something below. Arjun's blonde hair covers his face. Arik's smile in the picture is proof that he indeed had a blast on his 2nd birthday.

Wishing his son on his birthday, Arjun Rampal posted a bunch of pictures and wrote, "My darling Son. You turn 2 today and we as a family are just so grateful for all the love and joy you bring. Happy 2nd birthday Arik."

Gabriella also took to Instagram and posted beautiful pictures with Arjun and Arik. "Happy birthday my sunshine boy. Thank you for loving me and making our world light up," she wrote in the caption.

Arjun and Gabriella welcomed Arik in July 2019. Arjun had announced Gabriella’s pregnancy in April that year with a picture of her cradling her baby bump.

Also read: Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi announce second pregnancy: 'Thank You, God'

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Nail Polish. Apart from Dhaakad the actor will next be seen The Battle of Bhima Koregaon in the pipeline.