Arjun Kapoor, Tabu release Aasmaan Bhardwaj's film 'Kuttey' motion poster

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor shared director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's upcoming film 'Kuttey' motion poster on Monday. The actor took to Instagram and shared the poster of the film saying, "ना ये भौंकते हैं, ना ग़ुर्राते हैं… बस काटते हैं!" Son of ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, Aasmaan will be making his directorial debut with the thriller 'Kuttey'. It has an interesting ensemble cast including Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Unveiling the motion poster as the movie's first glimpse, the makers promised a thrilling ride for the audience. Not just Arjun, Tabu and Konkana Sen also shared the motion poster on their social media.

'Kuttey' is produced by Vishal Bhardwaj, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj. Talking about 'Kuttey' Vishal shared, "The movie is extremely special to me as it is my first collaboration with Aasmaan and I'm excited to see what he does with it. Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films are also coming together for the first time and I am immensely excited about this association, as I really admire Luv's brave attitude towards filmmaking and strong commercial sense."

Speaking further about the upcoming project, Vishal shared, "I have worked with Naseer Sahab, Tabu, Konkona and Radhika on different films throughout my career and Aasmaan has brought them all together in one film itself. We cannot wait for the audience to witness this captivating thriller on the big screen."

Written by the father-son duo: Aasmaan and Vishal, 'Kuttey' is a caper-thriller, currently in its pre-production stage, and will commence shooting at the end of 2021.

On a related note, Aasmaan has studied filmmaking at the School Of Visual Arts, New York. He has assisted his father on films like 'Kaminey', '7 Khoon Maaf' and 'Matru ki Bijlee ka Mandola'.

