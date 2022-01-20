Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR Arjun Kapoor showers love on his ‘precious’ and it's not Malaika Arora

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is an avid social media user and never misses a chance to shower love on his close ones with adorable pictures. Keeping up with this trend, Arjun recently shared a cute picture of his sister Anshula Kapoor and their dog, and it speaks volumes about unconditional love. Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a picture of Anshula hugging their pet. "My precious," he captioned the post, adding a heart emoji to it. Reacting to Arjun's post, Anshula dropped a sweet comment. "Love youuuuu even when you are sneakily capturing candids," she wrote.

Recently, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were in the headlines for their breakup rumours. However, the actor quashed them by sharing a rocking picture with Malaika on social media. "Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all," said Arjun Kapoor. The duo can be seen oozing glamour and swag in the photo. For the unversed, Arjun and Malaika started dating four years ago and kept it a hush-hush affair before making it Instagram official.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arjun Kapoor is busy working on 'Ek Villain Returns'. John Abraham and Arjun starrer will be hitting the theatres countrywide during the occasion of Eid festival in 2022. The action-thriller, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, will release on July 8, the makers said in a statement. Also starring Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, the movie is a sequel to filmmaker Mohit Suri's 2014 hit "Ek Villain".