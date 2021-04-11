Image Source : IG/ARJUN KAPOOR, RAKUL PREET SINGH Arjun Kapoor & Rakul Preet Singh announce their first song together, 'The Good, The Bad, The Pretty'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh treated their fans to exciting news on Sunday as they announced the release of their first musical track together, titled 'The Good, The Bad, The Pretty'. The Sardar Ka Grandson co-stars will be for the first time seen shaking a leg together. Rakul and Arjun took to their social media and made the big announcement. They also shared the first poster of the song that's set to release.

Sharing the poster, Rakul wrote, "Arjun and I will raise the temperature more than the summer this time with our first ever song together. Revealing tomorrow! Stay tuned!!"

Whereas Arjun wrote, "Rakul and I are going to turn up the heat for the first time with our first ever song together! Revealing tomorrow. Stay tuned! #tseries @tseries.official #BhushanKumar @rakulpreet @darshanravaldz @zarakhan @tanishk_bagchi @shabbir_ahmed9 @sapruandrao."

The song will be sung by Darshan Raval and Zara Khan. The music will be by Tanishk Baagchi while the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed. The music video will be directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao.

Rakul and Arjun's film Sardar Ka Grandson is all set to stream online and the actor had recently shared a selfie with all the female members of the team. "Always been a ladies man!!! So happy & proud of what I got to see last night...To all the ladies of #sardarkagrandson in front of the camera, also behind it & especially the 2 producers," Arjun captioned the photo.