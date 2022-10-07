Arjun Kapoor enjoys breakfast with his 'bae' Malaika Arora in London | PIC

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNKAPOOR Arjun Kapoor enjoys breakfast with his 'bae' Malaika

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town. The couple never fails to turn heads and are always at the top of their fashion game. The couple never shies away from expressing their love for each other in public. They embark on several vacations together, and their pictures always leave people awestruck. The couple are currently vacationing in the UK and have been sharing glimpses of their vacation. Arjun has now shared a sneak peek from their breakfast date.

On Friday, Arjun took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture from their outing. In the picture, Arjun's shoes and sunglasses were clearly evident, and in the periphery, his ladylove was visible, wearing a printed beige pullover that she teamed with ripped jeans. Malaika was also seen using her phone. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Breakfast with the bae."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNKAPOORArjun Kapoor's Instagram story

Recently, the Ishaqzaade actor took to his social media and shared pictures with Malaika Arora from the Chelsea vs AC Milan match. The first photo shows Arjun kissing Malaika on the head while they pose for a romantic selfie at the stadium. The following video depicts Malaika supporting Chelsea. In another video, Arjun also captured Malaika enjoying the game and dancing in the stadium. The last picture shows the lovebirds beaming with happiness. Along with the pictures, he wrote a caption, which read, "Ticked off the bucket list thanks to everyone at Chelsea FC... being able to take her to a @chelseafc game at the bridge !!! We won 3-0 & I had someone next to me to celebrate it with !!! (swipe right) @malaikaaroraofficial."

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Arjun Bijlani & Gauahar Khan slam Manya Singh for demeaning Sreejita De; 'Don't come on TV'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor is slated to star in the upcoming dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside Naseeruddin Shah and Konkana Sen Sharma. The film, directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022. 'Kuttey' will be clashing with Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khattar's next horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot'. Apart from that, he also has 'The Ladykiller' alongside Bhumi Pednekar and another untitled romantic comedy film with Bhumi. The film is helmed by Ajay Bahl.

Also read: Sunny Leone shows off her 'sunny' side in Goa as she shoots for Splitsvilla X4 | Photos

Latest Entertainment News