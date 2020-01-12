Are Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar getting married? Look what father Javed Akhtar has to say

Reports pouring in from everyone gives hint that lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to take their relationship to the next level this year. The news has not been confirmed by the couple however a Mumbai Mirror report stated that they are ready to get married by the end of 2020 and have already begun the preparations. It was said that their wedding will take place after the release of Farhan's next film Toofan later this year. Well now, it seems that something is definitely up to Farhan's father Javed Akhtar has spilled some beans on the same and it is neither a yes nor a no.

Talking to TOI, the veteran lyricist said, "I have just heard it from you. I was with Farhan on his birthday, which was the day before yesterday. He didn't tell me anything about this. But you never know, children can be very secretive." Not only this, he even opened up about Shibani who is often seen accompanying Farhan for family visits and said, "I have met her many times. She is a very sweet girl."

Previously, a source told the portal, “The plan is to get married towards the year-end, after the release of Farhan’s next, Toofan. But they might spring a surprise by tying the knot earlier than that. The final date is yet to be decided but Farhan and Shibani have begun preparations for the big day.”

Farhan was earlier married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters-Shakya and Akira.

On the professional front, the actor's next release Toofan is slated to hit screens on October 2.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Related Video