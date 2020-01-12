Are Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar getting married? Look what father Javed Akhtar has to say

Reports pouring in from everyone gives hint that lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to take their relationship to the next level this year. The news has not been confirmed by the couple however a Mumbai Mirror report stated that they are ready to get married by the end of 2020 and have already begun the preparations. It was said that their wedding will take place after the release of Farhan's next film Toofan later this year. Well now, it seems that something is definitely up to Farhan's father Javed Akhtar has spilled some beans on the same and it is neither a yes nor a no.
Talking to TOI, the veteran lyricist said, "I have just heard it from you. I was with Farhan on his birthday, which was the day before yesterday. He didn't tell me anything about this. But you never know, children can be very secretive." Not only this, he even opened up about Shibani who is often seen accompanying Farhan for family visits and said, "I have met her many times. She is a very sweet girl."
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday my better half .. thank you for all the magic, laughter and love you have brought to my life .. you are one of the most beautiful souls I have ever met and the world really needs more like you! I’ve never met anyone as kind, as attentive, as selfless, as brave and as focused as you.. Just being around you has taught me so much ( mainly patience!!) You inspire me! thank you for including me in every part of your life, for making me feel so special and for always making time for ‘us’ !! Having said that you do need to ‘unclench’ a little.. be more ‘free flowing’ 🙄😂 To many more sessions in the ring, savouring protein bars together,late night walks with Jim Jam, Jlo movies, finishing my word crossy and foot rubs!! Love you my Foo always ❤️ Can’t wait for the next round 🥊😘 @faroutakhtar photo by @errikosandreouphoto style by @pashamalwani HMU @mallikajolly @azima_toppo shibani’s outfit - @dior Farhan’s shirt @hemantandnandita Trousers @bodicebodice
Previously, a source told the portal, “The plan is to get married towards the year-end, after the release of Farhan’s next, Toofan. But they might spring a surprise by tying the knot earlier than that. The final date is yet to be decided but Farhan and Shibani have begun preparations for the big day.”
View this post on Instagram
Celebrating 20 years of @payalsinghal ...so incredibly proud of her journey and so blessed to be a small part of it! Have watched her create MAGIC over the last 2 decades and to walk for her with this special man @faroutakhtar was a surreal moment ❤️ Congratulations my P xx makeup by @anishaachhabriamakeup hair by @reenadutta123 @azima_toppo style assist by @khyatibusa team management @nehalikotian @mariabanat
Farhan was earlier married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters-Shakya and Akira.
On the professional front, the actor's next release Toofan is slated to hit screens on October 2.
View this post on Instagram
When life gets harder, you just get stronger. Iss saal #Toofan uthega. Releasing 02/10/2020. Happy to share this exclusive image with you as we dive into the new year. Hope you like it. ❤️ @rakeyshommehra @ritesh_sid @mrunalofficial2016 @hussain.dalal @vjymaurya @shankarehsaanloy @ozajay @excelmovies @romppictures @zeemusiccompany #PareshRawal #JavedAkhtar #AnjumRajabali #AAFilms
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page