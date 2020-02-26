AR Rahman, Vikas Khanna attend Rashtrapati Bhavan dinner with Donald Trump. Check out viral photos

AR Rahman and Vikas Khanna were seen interacting with PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump at the Rashtrapati Bhavan dinner

Donald Trump's India visit started off with a grand welcome in Ahmedabad and the two day visit dominated the headlines all over the news. Indian President Ram Nath Kovind hosted Donald Trump and FLOTUS Melania Trump for a special dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the second and last day of their India visit. The banquet dinner was attended by guests from across all the fields. Music composer AR Rahman and celebrity chef Vikas Khanna were also among the dignitaries on the guest list.

Rahman and Khanna were seen interacting with PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump at the dinner. Much for their fans' delight, the two shared pictures from the evening on Instagram.

In the pictures, AR Rahman could be seen wearing red bandgala kurta while Vikas Khanna opted for a formal black suit for the special evening.

Apart from Rahman and Vikas Khanna, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Ministers of many states were present at the banquet dinner.

The guests at the dinner were served a variety of Indian and international cuisines. Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Dal Raisina was the highlight of the menu that also served Zarkhez Zameen, Raan-Ali-Shaan Hazelnut Apple Pie with Salty Caramel Sauce and Malpaua with Rabri.

As per reports President Ram Nath Kovind took Trump to Durbar Hall where the visiting dignitary saw the Gautam Buddha statue belonging to the 5th century and portraits of various Indian leaders.

Donald Trump also talked about his two days visit and said that he spent two tremendous days. He added that he will soon be back for another visit to the country.