Why did AR Rahman file Rs 10 crore defamation case against Surgeons' association? Know here

AR Rahman did not leave the headlines ever since his Chennai concert caused chaos. The Oscar-winning singer is hogging headlines yet again after he accused the Association of Surgeons India (ASICON) of defaming him. Serving a Rs 10 crore defamation notice, the singer also demanded ASICON to issue a public apology.

Why did AR Rahman accuse the Surgeons' association of defamation?

The case is in connection with a 2018 concert where AR Rahman was about to perform. However, it was cancelled last time minute. In a complaint filed on September 2023, the Surgeons' Association claimed that the singer did not return the Rs 29.5 lakh advance that was paid to him. The Association also said the concert was canceled as the Tamil Nadu government did not give a nod to hold the event.

The complaint further said Rahman gave a check to the Association that bounced following which they decided to file a complaint.

The singer has now filed a Rs 10 crore defamation case against the Surgeons' Association and has also asked them to recall the notice within three days. According to media reports, the musician, through his advocate, denied all the allegations and demanded a public apology from the complainant.

Notably, AR Rahman's Marakuma Nenjam concert in Chennai was slammed over poor management at the venue. Several people claimed that they were unable to enter the concert due to overcrowding. Moreover, multiple molestation charges by made by women present at the venue. Following this, the event organisers and the singer issued an official apology.

