CAIT slams Amitabh Bachchan and Flipkart, urges CCPA to impose fine of Rs 10 lakh on actor: Here's WHY

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE A collage featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Flipkart logo

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) filed a complaint against a Flipkart advertisement featuring Amitabh Bachchan. The complaint has been registered with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, PTI reported.

According to the report, the CAIT claimed that the advertisement in question is misleading and allegedly gives false information on smartphone prices. For those uninitiated, the advertisement promotes the upcoming Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart. The CAIT also alleged that the ad has the potential to harm small retailers in India and further demanded the e-commerce giant withdraw the advertisement.

CAIT urges CCPA to impose Rs 10 lakh fine on Amitabh Bachchan

Further, CAIT also urged the Consumer Protection Authority to impose a Rs 10 lakh fine on Big B and imprisonment and penalty for Flipkart under Section 2(47) of the CCPA Act.

Take a look:

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED on Friday in Mahadev online betting case

Latest Entertainment News