  4. CAIT slams Amitabh Bachchan and Flipkart, urges CCPA to impose fine of Rs 10 lakh on actor: Here's WHY

CAIT slams Amitabh Bachchan and Flipkart, urges CCPA to impose fine of Rs 10 lakh on actor: Here's WHY

In a career spanning more than 5 decades, Amitabh Bachchan not only gave blockbuster hits but also featured in multiple advertisements. The megastar is currently under scrutiny for his alleged misleading advertisement on Flipkart. Details inside.

Shruti Kaushal Written By: Shruti Kaushal @ShrutiKaushal_ New Delhi Updated on: October 04, 2023 16:33 IST
Amitabh Bachchan
Image Source : FILE IMAGE A collage featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Flipkart logo

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) filed a complaint against a Flipkart advertisement featuring Amitabh Bachchan. The complaint has been registered with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, PTI reported.

According to the report, the CAIT claimed that the advertisement in question is misleading and allegedly gives false information on smartphone prices. For those uninitiated, the advertisement promotes the upcoming Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart. The CAIT also alleged that the ad has the potential to harm small retailers in India and further demanded the e-commerce giant withdraw the advertisement. 

CAIT urges CCPA to impose Rs 10 lakh fine on Amitabh Bachchan

Further, CAIT also urged the Consumer Protection Authority to impose a Rs 10 lakh fine on Big B and imprisonment and penalty for Flipkart under Section 2(47) of the CCPA Act. 

Take a look:

