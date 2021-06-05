Image Source : INSTA/APURVAASRANI,TWITTER/@PRABHAVESQUE Apurva Asrani: Respect Anubhav Sinha for calling out campaign against Kartik Aaryan

Film editor and screenwriter Apurva Asrani took to social media on Friday evening to share his respect for filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who has called out an alleged campaign going on against Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan.

"I respect Anubhav Sinha for calling out the very obvious campaign against #KartikAaryan. A year ago I had blogged about the bullying Sushant Singh Rajput went through. And though I remain blacklisted for it by many journalists, I feel like something IS changing for the better," Apurva Asrani tweeted.

His tweet came in reaction to a tweet by Anubhav Sinha the day before, which reads: "And by the way... when Producers drop Actors or vice versa they don't talk about it. It happens all the time. This campaign against Kartik Aryarn seems concerted to me and very bloody unfair. I respect his quiet."

Kartik recently was in the news for being controversially dropped from Karan Johar's upcoming production "Dostana 2". In April, Johar's banner Dharma Productions officially announced that Kartik would no longer star in their upcoming production "Dostana 2".

"Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence -- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon," the announcement read.

On the other hand, filmmaker Aanand L Rai also issued a clarification that he has been in talks with Kartik for a project. It was reported that Kartik lost Rai's gangster drama film to Ayushmann Khurrana. Calling the stories "baseless", the production house said they are in talks with both Aaryan and Khurrana for different projects.

"These are baseless rumours. We’ve met Kartik for a different film and we’re still talking. We’ve taken another film altogether to Ayushmann and this is a complete mix up," spokesperson for Colour Yellow Productions said.

Kartik has refraned from commenting on the issue till now.