Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@VIRATKOHALI.OFFICIAL Anushka Sharma spent just 21 days with husband Virat Kohli during first six months of marriage

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma got hitched to cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 and the duo has been stealing moments with each other since then. While the actress kept busy in her film shoots, Virat had to travel abroad for his matches and tournaments. During a recent interview, Anushka revealed that the duo spent just 21 days together during the first six months of their marriage.

In an interview with Vogue, Anushka said, "People assume when I’m visiting Virat or when he is visiting me that it’s a holiday, but it’s really not. One person is always working." She said that the couple used to manage only one meal together in a day even when they were visiting each other. "In fact, during the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. Yes, I actually calculated. So when I visit him overseas, it’s to squeeze in that one meal together. It’s precious time for us," she added.

Currently, Virat and Anushka, lovingly called Virushka by their fans, are enjoying quality time together during the lockdown. They have been playing boards games, working out and clicking each other's photos. Virat told Vogue, "We live each day loving one another. Our relationship has always been about love, and only love. We feel like we have known each other for ages, not just a few years."

Even though Anushka hasn't been seen on the big screen after her 2018 release Zero, she has released two web shows recently as a producer. She eraned much praise for Paatal Lok that released on Amazon Prime and Bullbul that premiered on Netflix. talking about her journey, Anushka told IANS, "I have had a very interesting journey in Bollywood and I have tried to apply these important learnings from my experiences for my production company with (her brother) Karnesh. Right from my debut film, I worked really hard so that I could get a chance to collaborate with some of the best filmmakers of our country. My desire was to always try and work with the best writers and directors."

"When I became a producer at 25, I was clear that I would back genuinely talented people who give their everything to make a mark with their raw talent and who are looking for a foot into the business of films," she added.

Anushka had started her production company Clean Slate Productions with her brother Karnesh. They have backed films like NH10, Pari, and Phillauri.

