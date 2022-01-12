Wednesday, January 12, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Anushka Sharma shares adorable pic with Virat Kohli from Vamika's birthday party in South Africa

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Vamika in South Africa inside a bio-bubble. The couple thanked all those who joined them and made the occasion all the more joyous. 

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 12, 2022 12:42 IST
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate daughter's b'day
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate daughter's b'day

Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Vamika in Cape Town, South Africa. The family is in the bio-bubble currently as Virat and team play against the Proteas in an on-going series. Sharing a picture from Vamika's birthday celebrations on her Instagram Stories, Anushka wrote, “The sun was bright, the light beautiful, the table full and just like that our little girl turned one.”

Virat and Anushka are seen having a fun conversation as they enjoy a drink together during Vamika's birthday party. Their candid moment together will make you go awww. The Bollywood actress also thanked those who made the day special for the family as she wrote, "The evening was made extra special with the warmest people. And here I was worried about her first birthday being in a bubble! Thank you guys (you know who you are)."  

India Tv - Anushka and Virat Kohli

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA

Anushka and Virat Kohli

Anushka has also announced her acting comeback with Jhulan Goswami biopic Chakda Express, which will be released on Netflix. The movie traces the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket as she moves up the ladder despite the countless hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket. 

In a promotional video, Anushka is seen wearing the blue Indian jersey as she leads her team on the cricket ground. 

"Team India is not just the roaring sound of 1.3 billion voices cheering and praying. Sometimes, it is one girl from Chakda playing a game of cricket with her team shaking, screaming for, and rising together when the stumps are finally knocked out," Goswami, one of the fastest bowlers in the history of women's cricket, said on the occasion her biopic starring Anushka was announced. 

