Anushka Sharma's morning ritual includes Oil pulling in the company of 'sweet-smoosh-doggo'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma's Instagram posts are always fun and informative. Along with goody pictures with her husband Virat Kohli, her dog Dude frequently features on the actress's social media. On Thursday, Anushka gave a sneak peek to fans into her morning ritual which includes Oil pulling in the company of the 'sweet-smoosh-doggo' Dude. The actress shared a bunch of adorable photos in her Pjs and broke the internet.

Anushka Sharma wrote, "My morning ritual of Oil pulling in the company of my sweet-smoosh-doggo Dude! Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice known as "kavala" or "gundusha" , a dental technique that involves swishing little oil in your mouth on an empty stomach for few minutes and then spitting it out . This action is excellent for dental hygiene & health and also draws out toxins in the body. As we are all using this time to take better care of our health and improve our immunity I thought of sharing this,,,Hopefully, it will be as beneficial to you too."

Earlier, Anushka share shared with her fans how husband Virat Kohli measures the food before eating. The actress shared a video in which the cricketer was seen measuring poha on a weighing scale to make it 100 grams. While doing so, he said, " it needs to be 100, You know I love 100" To this Anushka laughed and said, "That was so cheesy."

Virat and Anushka have bee n married for more than two years and this is the first time that they are spending quality time with each other. The actress had even shared that during the first six months of their marriage, they had spent only 21 days together. In an interview with Vogue, she said, "People assume when I’m visiting Virat or when he is visiting me that it’s a holiday, but it’s really not. One person is always working."

She said that the couple used to manage only one meal together in a day even when they were visiting each other. "In fact, during the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. Yes, I actually calculated. So when I visit him overseas, it’s to squeeze in that one meal together. It’s precious time for us," she added.

On the work front, Anushka hasn't been active as an actress after her last appearance in the 2018 film Zero but she has been very active as a producer. During the lockdown, the actress came up with two web shows called Pataal Lok and Bulbbul.

