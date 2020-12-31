Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VOGUEINDIA, ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma on co-parenting with Virat Kohli: 'we don't want to raise a child in public eye'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is all set to enter into another remarkable phase of her life ie. motherhood. Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli announced the arrival of their newborn in January 2021. As to-be mother Anushka has entered the last stretch of her pregnancy, in an interview with Vogue magazine she announced that both Virat and Anushka wish to raise their child away from the public spotlight and keep the baby away from social media.

Anushka said, "We do not want to raise a child in the public eye—we don’t plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through."

Further talking about imparting core values to their child, Anushka said that she and husband Virat Kohli 'don't want to raise brats'. "There are so many similarities in the way we are as people and the way we approach life. So I do think that will work for us. I've been thinking about it before I even became a parent. Conditioning is the most important role in how we see the world. I come from a progressive background, so that will always be a part of our home. Love is the underlying factor in our home, and what's important to us is that our child be respectful of people. You have to create that value structure. We don’t want to raise brats," she told Vogue magazine.

Talking about taking up co-parenting duties with Virat, Anushka stresses, "We don’t see it as mum and dad duties, but as a family unit. For us, it’s important that our children be raised with a very balanced outlook. It is all about shared duties. I will be the primary caregiver, especially in the first few years, and that’s the reality. I am self-employed and I can decide when I am working if I do one or two films a year. In Virat’s case, he plays around the year. What becomes important is the time we spend together as a family."

Anushka Sharma made her debut back as the lady love of superstar Shah Rukh Khan in his romantic flick in 2008 titled Rab ne Bana Di Jodi. She married cricketer Virat Kohli in a hush-hush wedding in 2017 in Italy.