Anushka Sharma pays tribute to cricket 'icon' Jhulan Goswami ahead of her final match

Anushka Sharma pays tribute to 'icon' Jhulan Goswami

Anushka Sharma is gearing up to make her comeback on the big screen after a long hiatus with Chakda Xpress. In the film, the actress will portray the exceptional journey of former captain of the Indian National Women's Cricket Team, Jhulan Goswami, who had a successful 20-year international career and is playing her final match for the Indian national team today. Ahead of her farewell match, the actress took to her social media and gave tribute to the cricketer.

On Saturday, the Sultan actress took to her social media and shared a slew of pictures featuring the cricket icon, Jhulan Goswami. Her caption read, "An inspiration. A role-model. A legend. Your name will be etched in history forever. Thank you @jhulangoswami, for being a game changer in Indian Women’s Cricket."

As soon as she dropped the post, several fans flocked to the comment section to honour the remarkable journey of the cricketer. One user wrote, "She is a complete icon." Another user wrote, "Huge respect for you." A third user wrote, "You will be missed on the field."

Meanwhile, Anushka is currently in the UK shooting for Chakda Xpress. The actress has been sharing several BTS pictures from the shoot. Recently, the actress took the internet by storm with her uber cool look. Anushka looked stunning in an oversized brown-colored hoodie, which she paired with black pants. The actress completed her look with black sunglasses and left her hair open. She oozed radiance as she posed facing the sun.

The actress was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film didn't perform well at the box office. She is now slated to mark her comeback after a gap of four years.

Chakda Xpress starring Anushka Sharma in the titular role is helmed by Prosit Roy. The film is currently in production. It is said to be released next year.

