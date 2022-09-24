Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor relish Maharashtrian cuisine, actress remarks 'food coma' | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOOR Kareena Kapoor & Karisma enjoys Maharashtrian cuisine

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are one of the most adored siblings in B-town. The two have an unshakeable bond and are often seen hanging out together. They never miss a chance to appreciate each other on social media. Now, Karisma has shared pictures from their weekend lunch as the Kapoor sisters went to relish Maharashtrian cuisine at their friend's house for lunch.

On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor took to their social media and shared pictures of their appetising lunch. The duo went to their friend and nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's house and enjoyed simple home-made food. Karisma shared a slew of pictures. The first picture shows Kareena, Karisma, and Rujuta posing on the balcony. Karisma and Kareena opted for a casual look and they were seen clad in all-white. The next image shows the delicious lunch, which featured Maharashtrian delicacies. The third picture shows Rujuta serving the meals. Sharing the pictures, Karisma wrote, "Maharashtrian meal day #yumyum झुनका भाकरी अंबाडी भजी कोथिंबीर वडी सोलकढी भोपळ्याचे भरीत."

Kareena shared the post on her Instagram story. Her caption read, "Rujuta the best love you." The actress shared another unseen picture from their outing. In the picture, Kareena, Karisma, and Rujuta are seen sitting together in the living area. The text inserted in the picture reads, "Food Coma".

Earlier, Karisma took to her Instagram stories and shared pictures from Kareena's birthday bash held at dad Randhir's house. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress opted for a minimalistic look for her birthday. She was dressed in a white dress with her hair tied back. With just brown lipstick and a natural makeup look, she exuded radiance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor recently starred in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which was helmed by Advait Chandan. The film didn't perform well at the box office. However, she is now gearing up to make her OTT debut with The Devotion of Suspect X, which is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. She is also slated to star in Rhea Kapoor’s next yet-to-be-titled flick.

