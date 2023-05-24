Anurag Kashyap-Vikram Motwane's conversation at Grand Theatre Lumiere leaked: 'Daaru pilaayega...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vikram Motwane and Anurag Kashyap

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is a regular at Cannes Film Festival as many of his films have been screened there, the latest being 'Kennedy', which has been selected for the Midnight Screening section at the festival this year. The filmmaker is making the most of his time at the festival as he reminisced about old times with his filmmaker friend Vikramaditya Motwane, who has been receiving a lot of positive responses for his streaming series 'Jubilee'.

In a video, shared by Ranjan Singh, the producer of 'Kennedy', Anurag and Vikram can be seen engaging in a fun banter as Anurag asks the 'Udaan' helmer if the drinks will be on him. He says: "2010 mein 'Udaan' aayi thi tabhi ye bechara bahut gareeb tha. Aaj 'Kennedy' hai to main bahut gareeb hoon, isne to fir bhi 'Jubilee' bana kar paise kama liye hain (Back in 2010 when his film 'Udaan' premiered at Cannes, he was very poor, now it's my film 'Kennedy' at the Cannes and I have turned poor. Vikram has made loads of money from his streaming show 'Jubilee')".

He then turned to Vikram and asked: "Kal daaru pilaayega (what say, drinks on you tomorrow)?" Vikram then tells Kashyap in the video: "2010 mein na, upar wahan mera naam tha, Ridley Scott ke saath (My name was written up there along with Ridley Scottin 2010)." Vikram was referencing Ridley Scott for his film 'Robin Hood' which opened the 2010 Cannes Film Festival.

To this Anurag replied, "Mera naam ab sirf ID pe hai. Ye dekho, ye photos humaari tabhi ki hai (My name is now just on the ID card. See these pictures, these are our images from 2010)."

Vikram said: "Inke database mein ye hi photo hai, 10 saal baad bhi ye hi rahegi. Kuch change nahi hone waala hai (Cannes organising committee has just these photos in their database, they will use the same picture on ID for the next 10 years as well, they're not going to change it)."

Meanwhile, Kashyap's 'Kennedy' which stars Sunny Leone, his 'Ugly' actor Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal, got its tickets sold at the festival within minutes. Sunny posted a picture with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently and wrote in the caption: "Our film 'Kennedy' official tickets! Sold out in minutes...so proud."

'Kennedy' is a noir film and marks Kashyap's return to the genre after his experiments with the genres of sports drama, romance and sci-fi thriller. His last neo-noir film was the Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Raman Raghav 2.0' which released in 2016.

(With IANS Inputs)

