Anurag Kashyap's 'proud dad' moment with daughter Aaliyah wins the internet. Seen yet?

Director Anurag Kashyap shared a candid video clip of his daughter on Monday afternoon. The father and daughter duo went on a lunch date and Aaliyah paid the bill for two. Anurag Kashyap took to Instagram to share the moment. "So My daughter @aaliyahkashyap took me out for lunch after a long morning and paid for it from her own @youtube income ..it's a first, so worth keeping a record," he wrote.

In the video clip, Aaliyah Kashyap sits at a restaurant and pays the lunch bill by swiping her card. When she notices a video is been captured by her father, she says with a smile and folded hands: "OK Papa, you are being embarrassing!"

Aaliyah, 20, runs a YouTube Channel on lifestyle, fashion, and beauty and has 68.3k subscribers. Instantly, comments started pouring in from the industry friends.

Aaliyah has been in a relationship with Shane Gregoire. On Father’s Day she featured her dad on her YouTube channel. In the video, Aaliyah asked Anurag questions sent by the fans. One of the questions was "What he thinks of her boyfriend Shane Gregoire?" To which he answered, "I like Shane. I like your choice in friends and your choice in boys. Shane is very good. He is very spiritual, very calm, he has a lot of qualities that men of 40 don’t have, in terms of being there in difficult situations." Aaliyah met Shane on a dating app and duo recently celebrated one year of togetherness.

For those unversed, Aaliyah Kashyap is the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and his ex-wife, film editor Aarti Bajaj.