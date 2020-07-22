Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANURAGKASHYAP10 Anurag Kashyap gives back to troll who took a dig at his unsuccessful marriages

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is very active on social media. Other than weaving magic on the big screen with his craft, he is known to shut down trolls on Twitter who try to enter his personal life. On Tuesday, the filmmaker gave it back to another troll who took a dig at his unsuccessful marriages. Anurag Kashyap has been married twice. His first marriage was with Aarti Bajaj and second with actress Kalki Koechlin. Replying to one of Anurag's tweets, one user said, "Ek biwi nahi sambhli, chale hai gyaan baatne (You could not handle one wife, yet you are trying to impart knowledge)."

Anurag Kashyap had the perfect reply to the troll as he said, "Auraton ko sambhalna nahi padta, woh khud ko sambhal sakti hai aur tumko aur tumhare khandaan ko bhi. Jab nahi jama, woh chali gayi. Ghulam nahi thi kisi ki, ki main baandh ke rakhta. Baaki aapka mahaul theek hai na (Women do not need to be handled, they can handle themselves as well as you and your entire family. When it did not work out between us, she left. She was not some slave that I would keep her tied up. So, how are things with you)?"

औरतों को सम्भालना नहीं पड़ता, वो खुद को सम्भाल सकती हैं और तुमको और तुम्हारे ख़ानदान को भी । जब नहीं जमा वो चली गयीं, ग़ुलाम नहीं थीं कि मैं बांध के रखता । बाक़ी आप का माहौल ठीक है ना ? https://t.co/TJXf4HVmaU — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 21, 2020

Anurag Has been ruling the limelight for his Twitter war with Team Kangana Ranaut. The Manikarnika actress' latest interview has not gone well with many celebrities as she called Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha 'B-grade actress' and 'needy outsiders' who need to pay 'bills and EMIs.' Reacting to Kangana's comments, Anurag on Tuesday said that he was very good friends with Kangana and she was also very appreciative of his work but he doesn't know this new Kangana.

Reacting to the same, Kangana's team called Anurag 'mini Mahesh Bhatt.' The tweet read, "Here is mini Mahesh Bhatt telling Kangana she is all alone and surrounded by fake people who are using her, anti nationals, urban naxals the way they protect terrorists now protecting movie mafia."

कल कंगना का interview देखा। एक समय में मेरी बहुत अच्छी दोस्त हुआ करती थी। मेरी हर फ़िल्म पे आके मेरा हौसला भी बढ़ाती थी। लेकिन इस नयी कंगना को मैं नहीं जानता। और अभी उसका यह डरावना इंटर्व्यू भी देखा जो मणिकर्णिका की रिलीज़ के बिलकुल बाद का है https://t.co/sl55GsO9v5 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 20, 2020

An old video of Anurag also went viral in which fans have accused him of attacking Kangana by being in denial of the Bolly Families vs Outsiders debate. Reacting to the same, the filmmaker shared the original video an wrote, "This tweet proves that devotees are brainless and stupid. This is what I am talking about in the 90s, when people had to make room for outsiders. Looks at the whole 20 minutes clip and then make comments."

यह ट्वीट साबित करता है की भक्त बेवक़ूफ़ और बे-दिमाग़ हैं । यह जो मैं बात कर रहा हूँ यह 90 के दशक की बात कर रहा हूँ जब बाहर वालों के लिए जगह बनानी पड़ती थी । IT सेल में बेवक़ूफ़ों पूरा देखो , पूरा बीस मिनट फिर बात करो । https://t.co/T34H7ustWB — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 21, 2020

