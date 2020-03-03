Anupam Kher wants people to switch to 'Namaste' to avoid Coronavirus infection

Anupam Kher shared his advice in a video that he posted on Twitter

The fear around Coronavirus has gripped the entire world as we witness the rise in the death toll. What started in China has reached every corner of the world. With over 3000 deaths because of the deadly virus, people are trying every way to avoid the virus. Bollywood actor Anupan Kher took to his Twitter to share a video where he shares unique advice to save yourself from the virus. Anupam suggests that people should use the traditional Indian way of greeting people instead of shaking hands this way we will avoid contact with the virus.

Sharing the video with his followers, Anupam Kher tweeted,

Of late I am being told by lots of people to keep washing hands to prevent any kind of infection. I do that in any case. But also want to suggest the age old Indian way of greeting people called #Namaste. It is hygienic, friendly & centres your energies. Try it. 🙏🙏 #caronavirus pic.twitter.com/ix7e6S8Abp — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 3, 2020

People have been finding new ways to avoid to the virus, many in China have started shaking foot instead of hands. Many have come up with new ways to greet each other without involving skin contact.

In the latest development about the virus in India, two positive cases of the virus were reported yesterday. While one of the infection persons hails from Telangana, the other belonged to Delhi. The Delhi man was tested positive of the virus after he returned from his trip to Italy.