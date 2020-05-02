Anupam Kher talks to himself in a unique way about life after Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan's death. Watch video

The deaths of Bollywood's prized possessions and actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan have left everyone wondering about how life can be uncertain. Sailing in the same boat is Anupam Kher who could not stop thinking about the same and talked about it through his regular Twitter video talk session with himself titled When Bittu Meets Anupam. The 65-year-old actor plays a double role of himself where the two Anupams are seen having a deep conversation about life, death, and the departed souls. The video shows a heartbroken Anupam who is seen talking about his moments with Rishi and is being consoled by Bittu. Further Kher talks about Irrfan and how he was a brilliant actor.

Sharing the link of the video on Twitter, Anupam wrote alongside, "Sometimes it is only the Celebration of Life that may replace the Sadness of Life.” Here is how #Bittu & #Anupam would like to remember dear friends #Irrfan & #ChintuJi. For full version pls watch it on my Instagram page or on YouTube link here!"

“Sometimes it is only the Celebration of Life that may replace the Sadness of Life.” Here is how #Bittu & #Anupam would like to remember dear friends #Irrfan & #ChintuJi. For full version pls watch it on my Instagram page or on YouTube link here!🙏😍 https://t.co/FtVxm8fYOI pic.twitter.com/ExviIb8dmE — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 1, 2020

At the end of the video, Bittu is seen explaining Anupam how the two actors should be celebrated and not to be mourned. In the video, the actor says, "Let’s celebrate their lives and remind people what kind of contributions they have made in our lives."

When Irrfan passed away, Anupam shared a video and wrote, "Nothing can be more heartbreaking and tragic than the news of passing away of a dear friend, one of the finest actors and a wonderful human being #IrrfanKhan. Saddest day!! May his soul rest in peace. #OmShanti."

Nothing can be more heartbreaking and tragic than the news of passing away of a dear friend, one of the finest actors and a wonderful human being #IrrfanKhan. Saddest day!! May his soul rest in peace. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QSm05p7PfU — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 29, 2020

On Rishi Kapoor's demise, he shared a throwback video and wrote, "#RishiKapoor से ज़्यादा ज़िंदादिल, बेबाक़,ज़ोर ज़ोर से ठहाके लगाने वाला,एक बच्चे जैसी जिज्ञासा रखने वाला मैंने अपनी ज़िंदगी में कभी नहीं देखा।भगवान ने उनका साँचा बनाकर तोड़ दिया था।दुख इतना गहरा है, आँसू निकल ही नहीं रहे।NY में उनके साथ आख़िरी वीडियो।आप हमेशा रहोगे।Hello!Hello!"

Both the actors were battling with Cancer and died within a span of 24 hours. Irrfan took his last breath on April 29 while Rishi Kapoor left for heavenly abode on April 30.

