Did Anupam Kher slam Supreme Court for blaming Nupur Sharma for Udaipur beheading? See his tweet

Hours after Supreme Court slammed suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial comments against the Prophet Muhammed, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to his social media handle to share a cryptic tweet. The apex court blamed Nupur saying that she has a 'loose tongue' and is 'single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country.' The court also said the remark was made either for cheap publicity, political agenda or some nefarious activities.

"She actually has a loose tongue and has made all kinds of irresponsible statements on TV and set the entire country on fire. Yet, she claims to be a lawyer of 10 years standing... She should have immediately apologised for her comments to the whole country," the court said.

Following the court's observations, Kher tweeted, "Your Honour! Do something honourable about your HONOUR!"

While it was unclear if the actor made the remarks against the court in regard to Nupur Sharma or not, the tweet garnered a lot of attention with users supporting the suspended BJP spokesperson. "True lines...!" a user wrote. Another said, "It's a black day in history of Judiciary in India. The last hope of a democracy died a shameful death today. #SupremeCourtOfIndia #SupremeCourtIsCompromised. We are ashamed as a nation today that we will never be able to give justice to #NupurSharmaControversy.

Supreme Court on Nupur Sharma

The top court came down heavily on Sharma saying, "her loose tongue has set the entire country on fire." "Her outburst is responsible for unfortuante incident at Udaipur," the bench added. "What is the business of the TV channel to discuss the matter which is sub-judice, except to promote an agenda?", Supreme Court says while hearing Nupur Sharma's plea to club FIRs over her remarks.

While refusing to entertain Nupur Sharma's plea for clubbing of FIRs lodged in various states against her for the remark, a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala allowed her to withdraw the plea. “These remarks are very disturbing and smack of arrogance. What is her business to make such remarks? These remarks have led to unfortunate incidents in the country…These people are not religious. They do not have respect for other religions. These remarks were made for cheap publicity or for political agenda or some other nefarious activities”, the bench said during the hearing.

