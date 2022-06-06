Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ANUPAMKHER Anupam Kher shares pics from meet with Yogi Adityanath at his residence: You are a source of energy for us

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher shared a couple of pictures with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on his social media account, on Monday. The 'Kashmir Files' actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped two pictures with CM Adityanath, as he visited CM's residence, in UP. Sharing the pictures on social media, he wrote, "Respected @myogi_adityanath ji! It was great to meet you at your residence today! The stories of your early life were very entertaining and interesting as well as inspiring. You are a source of energy for us and for every generation of the country.

May you be blessed with a long and healthy life. And in the same way, keep trying to make Uttar Pradesh and the country progress on the path of progress. Jai Hind.#YogiJi #ChiefMinister."

Have a look:

The comment section was full of heart emoticons, as fans and admirers showered their love for both of them.

Starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar in key roles, the 'Kashmir Files', which was released on March 11, 2022, became the first post-pandemic Hindi film to break the $300 million milestone at the box office.

Anupam's performance in the film is just commendable and jaw-dropping. Not only in India, but his acting has been praised throughout the world.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher concluded the shooting of 'Uunchai' with legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Neena Gupta.