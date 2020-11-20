Anupam Kher's emotional post on meeting Neetu Kapoor without Rishi Kapoor: Triggered so many memories of us

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANUPAMPKHER Anupam Kher's emotional post on meeting Neetu Kapoor without Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who has been a close friend of late Rishi Kapoor, recently met Neetu Kapoor in Chandigarh. The veteran actress has been shooting for her film Jug Jugg Jeeyo there. Taking to Instagram, Kher expressed how emotional it was for him to meet Neetu without his dear friend Rishi Kapoor. In a heartwarming post, Anupam Kher shared that the meeting triggered so many memories that the trio had shared all these years. He also posted many pictures of them together from New York.

Anupam Kher wrote, "Dearest @neetu54!! Meeting you last night in Chandigarh without #RishiJi triggered off so many memories of us together in New York. Our shared tears made the bond of those moments stronger. These pics are a reminder of how #ChintuJi had a larger than life persona. I am so happy that you are working. You have made him the happiest person by doing so. We, your friends are always there for you. Remember "There are some relationships which are like a pause button on a tape recorder. They always start from where you left them!" Love and prayers."

Neetu Kapoor has been away from the film screen for many years. She was last seen in the main role in the film Do Dooni Char alongside Rishi Kapoor and has done small roles in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Besharam. Now, she is all set to return with Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

As she returned to work, Neetu shared a picture on Instagram and shared that she misses her husband Rishi Kapoor. In the photo, the actress can be seen sitting on a chair as she gets her makeup done by an artist who is seen wearing a black face mask. "Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel YOUR love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me .. now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared, but I know you are always with me," she wrote.

Backed by Dharma Productions, Jug Jugg Jeeyo will be directed by Raj Mehta, who shot to fame directing Good Newwz last year. As the team set to begin shoot, Neetu had shared a group picture on Instagram expressing her nervousness on starting a new journey. "My first flight, in these scary times!! Nervousss for this journey!! While Kapoor Sahab, you aren't here holding my hand, I know you are with me.. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this.. #JugJugJiyo," the actress captioned the picture.

"P.S. - We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture," she added.

