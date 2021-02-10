Anupam Kher remembers father on ninth death anniversary, recites heartfelt poem

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAMKHER Anupam Kher remembers father on ninth death anniversary

Bollywood veteran actor Anupam Kher is an avid social media user. He keeps sharing instances and experiences of his personal life with his fans along with giving them a daily dose of wisdom. On Wednesday, the actor remembered his father on his ninth death anniversary. Sharing a video, Anupam Kher recited poetry written by Prasun Pankaj and said that his father taught him how to live life.

Anupam Kher tweeted, "आज पिताजी को गये नौ साल हो गए! वो मेरे सबसे क़रीबी दोस्त भी थे।उन्होंने मुझे ज़िंदगी जीने का अंदाज़ सिखाया।मैं रोज़ उनकी अच्छी बातें, उनका दयाभाव, उनका सेंस ऑफ़ ह्यूमर, उनकी दी हुई सलाह याद करता हूँ।मेरे दोस्त @prasun_pankaj ने आज के दिन पर एक कविता लिखी है! प्यार से सुनिए! (Today it has been nine years for my father! He was also my closest friend. He taught me how to live my life. I remember his good words, his kindness, his sense of humor, his advice every day. My friend @prasun_pankaj Has written a poem on today's day! Listen with love)"

Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher also shared many pictures with his father and brother and wrote, "This cool dude in yellow t-shirt and red cap is our father #PushkarNath Ji’s youngest brother, the legendary #PLKher. He is smart, funny, intelligent, charming, a wonderful writer and along with beautiful #NeelamChachi has the treasure of most amazing, iconic and funny stories of our father. It was good to meet the whole clan and enjoy @joshuaupputuru ‘s delicious dishes. Missed @sikandarkher and @kirronkhermp’s presence though. चलो! कोई बात नहीं। Next time!! In the mean time चाचा जी की जय हो।"

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher recently released his book Your Best Day Is Today. He also presented a copy of his book to noted author Ruskin Bond at the latter's residence in Mussoorie.

Anupam Kher will soon feature in the upcoming political drama The Kashmir Files. The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial also stars Mithun Chakraborty.