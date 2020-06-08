Ankur Bhatia on 'Aarya' co-star Sushmita Sen: She is very motivating

Monday, June 08, 2020
     
Sushmita Sen is making her comeback through web-series 'Aarya.' Her co-star Ankur Bhatia has good words for the actress and says that she is very motivating and supportive as a co-actor and as a friend as well.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: June 08, 2020 6:30 IST
 "Haseena Parkar" actor Ankur Bhatia says his "Aarya" co-star Sushmita Sen is very motivating. "I essay the character of Sangram, who is one of the central figures, amidst all the fiasco. Sushmita ma'am plays my elder sister," he said.

Talking about the former beauty queen, he said: "I share a great bond with her. We spoke a lot about life and had so much fun after shoots. She is very motivating and supporting as a co-actor and as a friend as well."

"Aarya" delves into how organised crime and betrayal runs deep in a family. The trailer starts by showing Aarya as a loving wife and doting mother, and how she is pulled into the narcotics business when her family is threatened. "Aarya" is an official adaptation of popular Dutch crime-drama "Penoza".

"It's an out-an-out thriller. I had extensive preparation for the character," he said.

