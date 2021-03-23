Ankita Lokhande opens up about casting couch experiences, reveals it happened twice

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LOKHANDEANKITA Ankita Lokhande opens up about casting couch experiences

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who made her Bollywood debut with the film Manikarnika, started her acting career with TV. She rose to fame as Archana in Ekta Kapoor's TV show Pavitra Rishta and her chemistry with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had always been the talk of the town. However, her journey from TV to Bollywood wasn't an easy one. Recently, the actress opened up about her casting couch experiences. She revealed that it happened with her twice-- once when she was starting at the age of 19-20, the second time when she was making a shift from TV to Bollywood and was already an established actor.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Ankita Lokhande said, "I was so smart, I was alone in that room and was 19 or 20 years old, and asked him, 'Which type of compromise does your producer want? Do I have to go for parties or dinners?' And the moment he said it, maine uski band baja di thi. I told him, 'I think your producer wants a girl to sleep with, not a very talented girl to work with.' And I left from there. He then apologized and said he will try to take me to his film. But I said, 'If you try and take me in also, I’m not interested in your film.'"

Revealing details about the second time, Ankita said he was a big actor who made advances at her. She said, "When I got back again into films, I felt it again, just shaking hands with that person. I don’t want to take names, he was a big actor. I got those vibes, and I quickly got my hands away from him. I knew it, ab mera yahaan nahi hoga, because it is a give and take thing. I understood and I left from there because it was not for me."

Lately, Ankita Lokhande was been in the news for her relationship with the late Sushant Singh Rajput. She has been trolled mercilessly by her fans.