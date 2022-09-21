Anjali Arora trolled for sharing BTS video with Umar Riaz, netizens say 'Naya murga ptayi ho didi'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANJALI ARORA Anjali Arora and Umar Riaz

Anjali Arora enjoys a massive fanbase on social media platforms. She became an overnight social media sensation after her video on the song Kacha Badam went viral. Later, Anjali garnered massive popularity with her stint in Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp. Recently, Anjali grabbed headlines after a video of a woman claimed to be Anjali is seen in an objectionable situation. After several speculations, Anjali reacted to the viral video and said that some people are trying to malign her image. Now, the Lock Upp competitor hit the headlines again for sharing a blooper video with Bigg Boss 15 star Umar Riaz.

Anjali and Umar Riaz recently starred in the music video of Mere Khayalon Ki Malika 2.0. The song, by Nikhita Gandhi and Saaj Bhatt, was released on YouTube by Ishtar Music on September 15. Taking to her Instagram, Anjali shared a BTS video with Umar Riaz. The clip is from the sets of their song 'Mere Khayalon Ki Malika 2.0' wherein the duo is seen sitting together as they shoot a romantic scene. Along with posting the video on Instagram, she wrote, "Hahahaha… Sorry, Umar for this video." Take a look

Soon after the video went viral, netizens chimed in the comment section and trolled Anjali. A user commented, "Lgta hae Anjali ko apni jesi ek copy mil gyi umar ke roop me." Another said, "Koi na sehe lenge thoda." A third comment read, "Naya murga ptayi ho didi."

Anjali Arora started her journey as a social media influencer on TikTok and Instagram. She used to create videos on trending songs and upload them on social media platforms. Today Anjali has garnered a huge fanbase for herself. She has a verified account on Instagram with 11.9M followers. She regularly posts videos and pictures on the application. She also has a family of 287K subscribers on YouTube where she often uploads vlogs. ALSO READ: Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu suffering from rare skin condition? Here's what we know

Anjali Arora in Lock Upp

Anjali got her big break in television when she was selected to do Kangana Ranaut's hosted reality show Lock Upp. Her chemistry with fellow contestant Munwar Faruqui was loved by the viewers. Their fans used to call them 'MunJali' which became one of the top trends on Twitter on several occasions while Anjali was inside the lock-up. She emerged as the second runner-up on the show, while Payal was the first runner-up and Munawar was the winner. ALSO READ: After Anjali Arora, did Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's alleged MMS go viral? Here's the truth

Anjali's music video

The social media star has featured in several music videos including Oh Humnasheen, Sufi Sufi, Shayad Fir Se, Diler Kharkiya, Kardi Aa Worry among several others. Most recently, Anjali launched her music video Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re which is the remake of the song by the same name from the 1951 film Bahar.

