Anil Kapoor sweats it out with Jamaican Sprinter Yohan Blake. See photos

Anil Kapoor trained with Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake

Anil Kapoor ages like fine wine, 62 years young Anil Kapoor can give complex to anyone from the young lot actors. We all know how seriously Anil takes care of his fitness, so, when the second-fastest athlete in the world, sprinter Yohan Blake visited Mumbai, Anil decided to train with him. The actor shared an Instagram post with pictures from his training session with Yohan, who was seen sharing some tips with the actor on the race track.

Sharing the post on his Instagram, Anil wrote, "Thank you so much @yohanblake for being so inspiring, passionate & for coming and sharing your craft! It was lovely meeting you and truly one of my most memorable training sessions!"

Pictures from Anil Kapoor's training session with Yohan impressed his fans and well-wishers, who were in praise of the actor. Sonam Kapoor's husband and Anil's son-in-law, Anand Ahuja commented on the post and wrote, "WOW". A fan requested Anil Kapoor to share videos from the session as photos were not enough "photos won't do it for me. videos, please" While another fan wrote, "Jhakkasss"

On the work front, Anil was last seen in Anees Bazmi's recently released Pagalpanti where he was seen sharing screen space with John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, and others. With 2019 almost coming to an end, Anil Kapoor is all geared up for 2020. The actor recently wrapped up the shoot for Malang where he will be seen with Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu.

Anil will also be seen Karan Johar's dream project Takht where he will be featured with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time. Rakht also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal.