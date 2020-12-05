Anil Kapoor returns to Mumbai as other Jug Jug Jeeyo actors test COVID positive

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Anil Kapoor returns to Mumbai

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has finally returned to Mumbai after the other actors of his upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo tested positive for COVID19. There were rumours that the actor has also been infected by the virus but he clarified that he has tested negative. Actors Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor, along with director Raj Mehta have tested positive. Due to this, the shooting of the film has been stalled and the actors are undergoing treatment.

Anil Kapoor sported a black jacket over denims as he returned to the city. He looked handsome in tinted shades and a hat as he posed for the paparazzi at the airport. Check out his photos here-

"In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes," Anil Kapoor tweeted on Friday.

Varun, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, as well as actress Kiara Advani, are part of Raj Mehta's unit at the Chandigarh outdoor of the film. On Friday, rumour had spread in sections of social media that Anil Kapoor has also tested Covid positive. Denying unconfirmed reports that her father Anil has tested positive, Sonam Kapoor has subsequently tweeted: "False reporting is dangerous. I'm sitting in london and I see incorrect information peddled by some parts of the media before I can even speak to my father. Please be responsible in your reportage."

False reporting is dangerous. I’m sitting in london and I see incorrect information peddled by some parts of the media before I can even speak to my father. Please be responsible in your reportage. https://t.co/wJOdbeXxKu — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) December 4, 2020

The film also features Maniesh Paul and YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli, who makes her Bollywood debut with the role.

