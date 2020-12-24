Anil Kapoor celebrates 64th birthday with Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan. Inside photos and videos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARAALIAADVANI Anil Kapoor celebrates 64th birthday with Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 64th birthday today. The actor, who is known to stay young forever, rang into his birthday with a celebration with his Jug Jug Jeeyo star cast and wife Sunita. Anil is currently in Chandigarh where she is shooting of the Raj Mehta directorial. The videos and photos from the birthday bash have gone viral on the internet. It includes Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and YouTuber Prajakta Kohli.

Varun and Kiara took to their social media to share videos from the party in which Anil Kapoor can be seen cutting the cake and posing with the team for the photos. Anil looks as young and handsome even at 64. In the video, he is seen dressed in black, twinning with his wife Sunita. Check out the videos here-

On Anil Kapoor's birthday, daughter Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post for him and wrote, "Happy happy birthday daddy... you’re the most positive, kind , liberal human being, and we are blessed to have your values instilled in us. I miss you so much and I can’t wait to see you in the new year."

After actors Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor along with director Raj Mehta tested positive for COVID19, the shoot of the film Jug Jug Jeeyo came to a halt. On 19th December, the star cast resumed the shoot after recovering from coronavirus. Varun added with a selfie with co-star Kiara Advani: "And we're back #jugjuggjeeyo with my praying partner @kiaraaliaadvani." "And we are back #JugJuggJeeyo with my partner in health! @varundvn," posted Kiara.

At that time, it was said that Anil Kapoor has also tested COVID positive but he took to Twitter soon to clear the air. "In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes," Anil Kapoor tweeted. Daughter Sonam Kapoor also subsequently tweeted: "False reporting is dangerous. I'm sitting in London and I see incorrect information peddled by some parts of the media before I can even speak to my father. Please be responsible in your reportage."