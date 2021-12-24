Arjun Kapoor's funny birthday wish for Anil Kapoor goes viral; here's what Sanjay, Boney Kapoor have to say

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANIL KAPOOR Anil Kapoor birthday

Anil Kapoor turned a year older today and fans, friends and family members have taken to social media to wish he actor on his special day. While Arjun wished his uncle and co-star with a hilarious post, Boney Kapoor, on the other hand, shared a throwback picture with his brother. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan too shared a special birthday note for Anil.

Arjun Kapoor has shared a rib-tickling birthday message for his uncle and actor Anil Kapoor's birthday and has called him 'a storehouse of youth' and an 'everlasting beauty'. Arjun and Anil are known for their brilliant camaraderie as they don't refrain from taking a friendly jibe at each other, the reason their chemistry came out so well in 'Mubarakan', which marked their first on-screen collaboration. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a string of pictures hilariously comparing his and Anil's age progression with the senior actor staying youthful throughout.

He captioned the pictures: "Youth ka Khazana Joshila Jawaani ka Namuna Sirf Evergreen hi nahin, Aisi Everlasting beauty kabhi dekhi hi nahin, He ages like fine wine And makes all other actors whine Din-b-din young hote rehte hain toh inka kya kasoor, It's the curious case of Anil Kapoor! P.S.: Happy birthday to my Jhakkas chachu. What a playa!"

Arjun's other uncle, Sanjay Kapoor reacted with laugh emojis in the comment section. Casting director of the YRF camp, Shanoo Sharma also commented "Best".

Sharing a post for Anil, Boney wrote, "This was on the sets of ‘JUDAAI ‘ in 1995 When he was 39yrs of age & I was 40. Today in 2021 24 th December, he looks better & fitter as he celebrates his birthday. Many happy returns of the day, stay blessed & continue to look younger with every passing year."

Anil's duaghter Sonam and Rhea too shared special posts. "Happiest Birthday, daddy! Your courage, humility, and warmth always inspires me. There is no one like you, and I couldn’t have wished for a better father. There may be distance between us but you’re my heart, so you’re always with me. Love," wrote Sonam, whereas Rhea captioned the post as, "Happy birthday to my Soul Twin. @anilskapoor I love you more than I can ever tell you. Best friends forever."

Here's how more Bollywood celebs wished the actor:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anil Kapoor birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anil Kapoor birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anil Kapoor birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anil Kapoor birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anil Kapoor birthday

--with IANS inputs