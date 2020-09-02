Image Source : PR Aneesha Joshi super excited for release of her International project 'I'll Meet You There'

Actress Aneesha Joshi is looking forward to the release of her International project ‘I'll Meet You There’. Written and directed by Iran Parveen Bilal, the film is a domestic drama set in a Pakistani immigrant community in Chicago. The movie premiered in the narrative competition of the SXSW Festival, Texas and received very positive feedback.

Aneesha plays the role of Sara in the film who is a conservative Muslim girl who holds onto her ideals despite her peers progressive attitudes. Speaking about her role, Aneesha said, "When I read the script, I was instantly drawn to the role of Sara as I could relate to the struggle of balancing identity and culture while growing up in the West. The pressures of living up to your family expectations and standards of success can often be stressful. I’ll meet you there is a lovely depiction of a coming of age story and celebration of culture and what it means to understand one's dreams."

Aneesha lends support on screen to Nikita Tewani and had a lovely time doing so. Speaking about her experience of working with a global team, the actress said, "I have had an amazing time collaborating with Parveen Bilal and the entire cast and crew. We received great feedback at one of the biggest film festivals in the US- SXSW and I am genuinely excited for its release now. Also the diaspora showcased in the film is really interesting with their own set of challenges, I learnt a lot, not just as a performer but also as a person”.

The 1 hr 30 minute long drama is about a Muslim cop who goes undercover at his estranged father's mosque while his daughter hides her passion for a forbidden dance, uncovering a shocking family secret. The film is slated to release worldwide on a leading digital platform.

Aneesha Joshi is known for her work as a lead actor in Duane Adler’s 'Heartbeats'. She was also seen in 'Simran' and 'Padmavat' in character roles.

