Ananya Panday wants to borrow Suhana Khan's top. Their Instagram exchange is every BFF ever

Image Source : SCREENGRAB Suhana and Ananya's banter

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan took to Instagram to flaunt her photography skills. Gauri turned her daughter Suhana into a muse amid lockdown. On Thursday, Gauri took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of Suhana from the home photoshoot. Suhana looks absolutely gorgeous in these minimal makeup pictures. "No hair!! No make-up !! Just my photography," she captioned the images in which Suhana is seen posing in a strapless top and jeans.

Soon Gauri's post got flooded with a lot of comments and praises for Suhana. But, it was actress Ananya Panday's comment that grabbed the attention a little more. Ananya wrote: "I like this top sue!! But you never gonna lemme borrow @suhanakhan2." Suhana replied to Ananya's comment and demanded her own shorts back first. "Give my shorts back," Suhana responded, leaving netizens in splits.Ananya further commented: "Never..I am wearing it right now and everyday forever."

Celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Farah Khan, Sussanne Khan, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari also dropped comments on Gauri's post praising Suhana.

Suhana also shared different pictures from the same photoshoot along with the caption,"My mum took these". The star kid made her Instagram profile public last month.

(With IANS inputs)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage