Ananya Panday turns 22: Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone,Tiger shroff and others shower love on birthday girl

Ananya Panday has all the reasons to be on cloud nine as its her 22nd birthday today. The young diva has been getting a lot of love and wishes from her dear ones on social media. Ananya, who has been just three movies old, has successfully carved a niche for herself in the Hindi cinema. Bollywood fraternity including Kareena Kapoor khan, Deepika Padukone, Ishan Khattar and Tiger Shroff showered heart-warming wishes for the Khaali Peeli actor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to wish the birthday girl on her big day. Sharing a stunning monochrome picture of the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress, wherein she was posing in a black top. Kareena captioned the image as, “Happy Birthday beautiful girl.”

Her first co-star, Tiger Shroff, picked a throwback photo of Ananya and wished for her to have lots of food on her special day. Tiger shared the photo and wrote, "eat lotsss offf food todayy! Happy Birthday @ananyapanday." They worked together in Student Of The Year 2 that had released in 2019. It was Ananya's debut in Bollywood.

Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday, who are starring together in Shakun Batra's next untitled film are currently shooting in Goa. In the meanwhile, both the actresses seem to have developed a deep bonding. This was proved when Deepika shared a heartfelt note Ananya on her Birthday, calling her 'baby girl'.

In her Instagram story Deepika shared an adorable picture of Ananya and she wrote, "My Baby Girl, Words cannot describe the love I feel for you. And even though we've just met, I feel proud to see the smart, sensitive and witty girl you've grown into! Wishing you good health, happiness, super stardom and truck loads of biscoff my love! I love you."

On the other hand, Malaika Arora also shared a picture of Ananya wherein she was partying with her, Shanaya Kapoor and Amrita Arora. In the caption, she wrote “Happy bday my darling @ananyapanday.”

Ananya's 'Khaali Peeli' co-star, Ishaan Khatter wished the ‘sunshine girl’ by sharing a cute video wherein Ananya can be dancing happily in a garden. While sharing the birthday post, Ishaan said, “Happy birthday sunshine girl —> swipe to see her happy feet dance @ananyapanday.” Ananya Panday was quick to comment on his post, as she wrote, “Shaawwwwniii” followed by a heart emoticon.

Earlie, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has wished her BFF Ananya Panday on her birthday with a funny throwback video on latter's 22nd birthday. The TikTok video shows the two of them along with AbRam Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. The video shows all four of them playing a game ‘Put your finger down - Clown addition’ on TikTok. In the video, the first question that pops up is ‘if you have ever been rejected’, responding to the question, three of them: Suhana, Shanaya and AbRam put a finger down but Ananya’s answer stated that she has never been rejected.

Referring to the aforementioned video, while wishing Ananya on her birthday, Suhana wrote, “When the 7 year olds been rejected but the 22 year old hasn’t. Teach us ur way pls @ananyapanday.” Ananya reposted the video on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Hehe my faves! I love you Sue.”

In another Story, Suhana shared a throwback picture from a party and wrote, “Love u forever.”

Ananya is the daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday. Taking to the Instagram, Chunky wished the young actor with a lovely picture and captioned it, “Happy happy happy happy birthday my @ananyapanday.”

